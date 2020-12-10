Trump worshiper Lou Dobbs was in a snit Tuesday night after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take a case seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.

Here’s how The New York Times described what happened:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a long-shot request from Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in the state, delivering an unmistakable rebuke to President Trump in the forum on which he had pinned his hopes.

The Supreme Court’s order was all of one sentence, and there were no noted dissents. But it was nonetheless a major setback for Mr. Trump and his allies, who have compiled an essentially unbroken losing streak in courts around the nation. They failed to attract even a whisper of dissent in the court’s first ruling on a challenge to the outcome of the election.

Imagine the feelings of betrayal in Trump World, given that he has appointed three of the justices on the court!

Dobbs gave us an inkling:

DOBBS: Well, the Supreme Court demurred. Courage lacking. And the will to stand up for the Constitution now very much in question.

Watch it below, from Fox Business Network's December 8, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Justin Baragona.