Jeanine Pirro ranted for more than nine minutes after loyalist Bill Barr refused to go along with Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about his loss in the presidential election. Pirro also falsely claimed that public servant Barr “actually” works for Trump.

As The New York Times put it, Barr “has wielded the power of the Justice Department more deeply in service of a president’s political agenda than any attorney general in a half-century.” But he has not done enough for the Trumpers. Last week, Barr said the Justice Department has uncovered no voting fraud “on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” Before that, Barr’s Durham investigation failed to come up with any pre-election crimes against Barack Obama or Joe Biden.

On November 29, 2020, Fox toady Maria Bartiromo helped Trump blame Barr for his election loss. Saturday night, Pirro went over the edge with recriminations against him.

Ignoring the fact that Trump has suffered nearly 50 legal defeats in his efforts to overturn the results, Pirro went on to recite a number of conspiracy theories about the election. She accused Barr of not having done “anything that makes you any different from your predecessor, the one who spent two years hiding under his desk, Jeff Sessions.”

Then she went after Barr like a Mama Bear protecting her Trump cub. She even “forgot” that Barr works for the public, not her beloved Trump:

PIRRO: You, who actually work for President Trump, were not willing to affirmatively do anything as the Democrats trumped up a Russia collusion delusion against him. And you’re not wanting the Durham report to come out before the election? Gee, that would only help Biden, doesn’t it?

You say you don’t want to weaponize the DOJ against political enemies. Charging someone who commits a crime, by the way, is not weaponizing the Department of Justice. It’s fulfilling your legal obligation, your mission. It’s your job. …

So what are we going to do, Bill? Shall we write another nonsensical, BS report on lessons learned? One that no one reads but is simply a nail in the coffin used to bury in-your-face corruption? Another Benghazi report with lessons learned that we already learned from the bombing of the USS Cole?

Like I said, Bill, you talk a big game. So now you say the Russia collusion investigation will not be swept under the rug because you’ve made John Durham special counsel. Hey, Durham was supposed to wrap up last summer but he didn’t. Why? And don’t give me this nonsense he can’t be removed now because special counsel aren’t subject to day-today supervision by the A.G.

Let me tell you something. If Biden is the president, he will ask every United States attorney to hand in their resignation and that includes John Durham and no pin-pricked prophylactic protection you give him can counter that directive. Biden can still direct the attorney general to fire Durham.

How sad it is that it was the Republicans who wanted to stop President Trump from firing Special Counsel Mueller, not that he even said he would, but they wanted to stop him. But I doubt there’s any Democrat who’s going to try to tell Joe Biden he can’t fire John Durham, especially since Adam Sack-a-Schiff stated that Biden’s attorney general could and perhaps should end John Durham’s inquiry into the Trump-Russia investigation. Surprise, surprise.

The Democrats are going to get away with it again.

You know, Bill, Americans are furious over the Russia-collusion hoax, especially the 10 million more Americans who voted for Trump this election. We need answers. We need action. We need justice and you, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp, you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles. And you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history.

You can watch Pirro's harangue below, from the December 5, 2020 Justice with Judge Jeanine.