We had a close contest last week but Donald Trump pulled out a narrow victory with his boast about his management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s nominees:

Harris Faulkner, from her softball interview with Caitlyn Jenner:

What would Americans say about Caitlyn Jenner, in terms of presidential – sort of, acumen?

Kevin McGary, of “Every Black Life Matters,” racially attacking Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger with a lie:

[Sanger started] her family planning clinic in order to fully exterminate the Negro population, all her words.

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, who never served this country for one second, attacking Gen. Mark Milley for wanting to counter racism and extremism:

He is not just a pig, he is stupid.

Laura Ingraham, smearing Gen. Milley:

The fact is Milley has made his choice, and he has chosen to indulge the radical whims of Democrats. … He'll do everything they tell him as long as they keep the military industrial complex flush with cash.

Lara Trump, biting the hand that feeds her after being asked to explain a Fox News poll that found President Biden has a 54% approval rating (it actually found Biden’s approval rating was 56%):

I truly don’t believe that. I don’t think that’s a legitimate number.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of July 5, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

