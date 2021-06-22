Katie Pavlich’s racist, sexist smear of Vice President Kamala Harris was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

And now, for this week’s choices for the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week:

Mark Levin:

The truth is that [January 6th] was not an insurrection, let alone incitement for an insurrection.

Sen. Ron Johnson rewriting history of January 6th:

[B]asically, the vast majority the crowd, they were -- they were in a jovial mood. They were serious, but they weren't violent.

Kayleigh McEnany, lying about her lies:

There was the question [at her first press briefing at White House press secretary], will you ever lie to us? I said without hesitation, “No,” and I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information, but that will never stop the press from calling you a liar.

Sen. Steve Daines, after accusing President Biden of showing weakness toward Russia:

Here’s what I’d like to see happen. He should move that meeting [with Vladimir Putin] from Geneva, move it to the southern border, bring Putin to the southern border. We could talk about America energy, we could also talk about the out of control border crisis we’ve got right now going on in our own country.

Donald Trump:

Nobody did as good a job with the pandemic as we did.

Tucker Carlson, blaming the FBI for the January 6th insurrection, then pretending he doesn’t have a cable news network at his disposal to investigate:

Federal law enforcement appear to have played a role in what happened that day. We'd tell you more about it, we'd love to, but we don't have subpoena power. We're just a cable news show.

Tucker Carlson, attacking critical race theory:

[E]quity has changed the way kids are taught and has changed what they’re taught and it’s poison.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of June 28, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

