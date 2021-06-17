Donald Trump spent 35 minutes whining to Sean Hannity last night about how unfair everyone was to him while he was in office – while also boasting about what an awesome job he did.

One of Trump’s big successes, in his own mind, was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. You know, the one where 400,000 Americans died on his watch after he announced at its beginning that his administration had it “totally under control.

“Nobody did as good a job with the pandemic as we did,” Trump told his adoring host, who said nothing to challenge his Bedtime BFF.

You may recall that Trump and Fox spent weeks promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID, until they suddenly stopped. Last night,Trump also declared, “Hydroxychloroquine, now great reviews are coming out on that.”

FACT CHECK: Not really.

Again, Hannity let the falsehood go, thus putting his politics over his viewers' health.

Later, Trump repeated his lying boast, this time taking all credit for the pandemic recovery: “Nobody did as good a job with the pandemic as we did. And that's why we are leading the world in terms of coming back.”

You can see why 400,000 Americans died on Trump's watch below, from the June 16, 2021 Hannity.