And now for this week’s nominees:

Donald Trump, on his upcoming tour with Bill O’Reilly:

[I]t will be fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends!

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), attacking a G-7 agreement for a minimum corporate tax rate, which Biden worked to enact:

This is not, as the president said, a victory for America, it is a surrender.

Geraldo Rivera:

Black-on-Black violence is raging out of control. It is the civil rights issue of our time.

Katie Pavlich, racially smearing Vice President Kamala Harris:

This is what happens when you choose your vice president based on gender and skin color rather than actual talent and expertise. We're seeing that disaster unfold right now.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

[T]here was no administration that was tougher on Russia [than Trump’s].

