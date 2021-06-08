If you like men who have been accused of sexual misconduct, you’ll probably love seeing Donald Trump and former Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly on tour together.

According to a press release from O’Reilly’s website, he and Trump will have “a series of live conversations across the country,” starting in December.

A quote from Trump predicted “wonderful but hard hitting sessions.” He said the two will “openly discuss the real problems of our Country,” which “the Fake News Media never mention.” He promised “fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends!”

O’Reilly said, “My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring.”

O’Reilly was ousted from Fox News in 2017 after, as Fox News put it, “’an extensive review of sexual harassment allegations against him,’ allegations that O’Reilly again today called ‘completely unfounded.’” Besides getting caught on video boasting about grabbing women “by the p***y,” Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct or sexual assault by at least 26 women.

But, hey, maybe they'll serve milkshakes.

(O’Reilly/Trump image via screen shot)