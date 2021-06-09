Geraldo Rivera seems to think that he can demonize Black Lives Matter without looking like a racist if he claims to care about civil rights.

Media Matters caught Rivera’s race-baiting baloney earlier today. It started with Greg “I’m glad Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder because it kept the country from going up in flames” Gutfeld boasting about how “we” were talking about Black on Black crime when “the legacy media and the Democrats” didn’t want to. Gutfeld didn’t mention that he had quite the meltdown when a Black reporter challenged his Chauvin comments.

Here, though, Gutfeld concern trolled as someone on the side of Blacks. I’m sure that pushing out the only African American on the show made his posturing a lot easier: “How bloodless is that to only care about suffering if it’s politically contingent?” Gutfeld “asked.” He was ostensibly attacking CNN but those very words perfectly applied to him and his cohorts in this discussion.

And who would know better than Greggie that Black people have nothing to worry about from police? He called it a “huge lie” to say that Black people are disproportionately killed by police.

Apparently on Fox, being half Puerto Rican, as Rivera is, makes you an expert on all people of color. Rivera took the moment to start lecturing on Black Lives Matter.

RIVERA: I think that Black Lives Matter is the most utterly failed movement in recent times. You have a movement that pretends to care about Black lives, when, in fact, as you demonstrated very graphically at the top of the show, Jesse, the Black life they care about is the one taken by the cop.

...

RIVERA: If a cop is not involved, they are not involved, and the vast majority of the casualties in the Black and brown neighborhoods are caused by other Black and brown people. Black-on-Black violence is raging out of control. It is the civil rights issue of our time. It is -- if we don't address it, we're losing a generation of young Black men from coast to coast, and the perpetrators are other young Black men.

Cohost Jesse Watters could be heard saying, "Right" as Rivera spoke.

Oh, yeah, we can tell you all really care.

You can watch Fox pretend they don’t hate Blacks below, from the June 9, 2021 The Five, via Media Matters.