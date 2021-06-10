We are not surprised Fox’s Katie Pavlich can’t see anything beyond Vice President Kamala Harris’ gender and skin color.

Cohosting on yesterday’s The Five, Pavlich attacked Harris for not visiting the southern border. Instead of criticizing Harris’ policy, Pavlich went right for the race and gender cards.

PAVLICH: This is what happens when you choose your vice president based on gender and skin color rather than actual talent and expertise. We're seeing that disaster unfold right now.

That was too much even for Geraldo Rivera. “That’s so mean,” he said. He pointed out that Harris was California’s attorney general and then a United States senator. “You can’t demean her,” he said.

The ever-nasty Pavlich sneered, “It’s actually true.” Her so-called evidence was that when Harris ran for president, she “got zero votes and had to drop out of the race before they even started taking votes.”

As of this month, 45% of American adults have a favorable opinion of Harris vs. 41% with an unfavorable opinion. Or does Pavlich think that’s only because of race and gender, too?

Pavlich's race-baiting is nothing new. She has a long history of such rhetoric on Fox. In September, she whitewashed Trump’s Charlottesville comments; In 2013, she condescendingly lectured an African American colleague while she dishonestly portrayed Bill Clinton as tolerant of the KKK -as part of an attack on the commemoration of the civil rights March on Washington; In 2014, she said this:

“If I see a black kid in a hoodie walking down the street, late at night, and I'm walking down the street? I cross the street because I feel unsafe. Same thing with the tattoos on the guy with the face and the bald head. ...I'm not being a bigot or being prejudiced it's about simply putting my safety first.”

You can watch “I’m not a bigot” Pavlich do another good imitation of one below, from the June 9, 2021 The Five, via Media Matters.