After a hiatus while I enjoyed the long Memorial Day weekend, the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll has returned. It may seem like ages, but it was only two weeks ago that Eric Trump won our last poll for claiming people approach him on the street, hugging him and crying because they miss Daddy Donald so much.

You can read Trump’s Outrageous winner and check out the full poll results here.

And now, for the current nominees:

Carley Shimkus accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of being unpatriotic because she tweeted, “Enjoy the long weekend,” shortly before Memorial Day weekend.

You know, one of the reasons, I think President Trump won in 2016 is because the country just experienced eight years of those kinds of messages. Remember President Obama’s apology tour where he would go to other countries, make speeches, basically apologizing for America being the leading nation in the world? … Now we are going back to that Obama era of apologies.

Tucker Carlson, really hating on America during his Memorial Day commentary:

So much has changed in the past year in the United States that it’s hard to keep track of it all. Our public health experts have been exposed as frauds, as incompetent and dishonest. Our schools are now openly teaching racism to our children. Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.

Former Trump Press Secretary and compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany, trying to distract from his mishandling of the pandemic and President Biden’s terrific management:

After Dr. Fauci stood at that podium and lied to the nation about the virus originating naturally, guess what? He gave money to the Wuhan lab that thanked him, using his respected voice to maybe cover up the fact that it started in the lab.

Steve Doocy, feeding his guest talking points:

[Y]ou feel that it is not fair for you, somebody who is born biologically a female, to be competing against against transgender athletes who were born boys, right?

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of June 13, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

