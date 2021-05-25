Tucker “Tuckums” Carlson won our Outrageous Fox Quote Poll of the Week Poll again last weel, this time for suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be criminally investigated. And while Tucky could probably win every week, he gets a break this week while we give other Fox News outrageousness a fighting chance.

You can read Carlson’s winning quote and check out the full poll results here.

And now for this week’s nominees:

Will Cain, auditioning for a solo hosting gig on Fox News Primetime by attacking civil rights attorney Ben Crump:

Ben Crump is the most dangerous man in America. Chances are, you are familiar with his name. You've seen him at a microphone after almost every race-related, high profile tragedy -- Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd. You heard his lies on Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, and Ma'Khia Bryant. But what you don't know is that Crump might be the single most destructive force in America.

Mark McCloskey, best known for pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters, explaining why he’s running for U.S. Senate:

God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob and it really did wake me up. ….

[W]hat I've learned is the people out there in this country are just sick and tired of cancel culture, and the poison of critical race theory, and the big lie of systemic racism, all backed up by the threat of mob violence, and people are just sick of it. …

If we don't stand up now and take this country back, it is going away.

Eric Trump:

I can tell you, more people have come up to me on the street in the last week and given me hugs saying, we miss him [Donald Trump] so much.

I mean, literally, sometimes, Sean, with tears in their eyes. We miss the man so much. No matter what you say about him, he loves this country and he's willing to fight for this country. And I think there's a real good chance, Sean. I think there's a very, very good chance you'll be very happy.

Peter Doocy, asking a question at a joint press conference with President Joe Biden and Korean President H.E. Moon Jae-in:

President Obama said that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenon and he says we don’t know exactly what they are? What do you think it is?

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of May 31, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)