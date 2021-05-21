During President Joe Biden and Korean President H.E. Moon Jae-in held joint news conference, there were questions about Israel, China, North Korea and COVID vaccines. Then the last question came from Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

When calling on Doocy, Biden joked, “If you’re not asking a mean one, like you usually do.”

“It’s something interesting, I think,” Doocy said. “President Obama said that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenon and he says we don’t know exactly what they are? What do you think it is?”

Biden shot back, “I would ask him again.”

The room erupted in laughter.

Biden said, “Thank you.” Then he turned to Moon Jae-in and said, “Come on, boss, let’s go.”

The laughter continued and there was applause.

Was that a question or a joke? I’m sorry, but if Doocy wants to be taken seriously, he needs to ask something related to the topic rather than a joke or prank.

Doocy and Fox whined about not getting called on after Biden’s March 25 press conference. Doocy continued whining about it the next day, this time to Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

So today, he had his chance and this is what he asked.

You can watch it below, from the May 21, 2012 press conference. Doocy’s question is at about 36 minutes into the video.