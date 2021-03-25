Those eternal victims at Fox News are annoyed that President Joe Biden didn’t let Peter Doocy ask one of his right-wing gotchas at today’s press conference.

Co-anchor John Roberts got the griping started by saying to Doocy that Biden took questions from 10 reporters at his news conference today, “but you and Fox News not among them.”

Doocy showed off his “binder full of questions” which, he complained, nobody asked. One of those “questions” Doocy thought should have been asked was about Biden’s “big idea to completely transform the economy to make it all green.”

“Bingo,” co-anchor Sandra Smith said, off camera.

Another on Doocy’s list of right-wing tropes nobody asked about were the origins of the coronavirus pandemic which, Doocy sneered, Biden “spends a lot of time focusing on ways to move away from.”

Dear Fox: If you’re going to hire a lying propagandist like Kayleigh McEnany, who behaved more like a vicious troll than a legit press secretary when she worked for Trump, and call her an “analyst,” you’ll have to live with the consequences of not being considered a real news organization by anyone outside of MAGA world.

