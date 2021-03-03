During her prime time “welcome” into the Fox News family, Lying Kayleigh McEnany told another of her whoppers, this time claiming she fulfilled her promise never to lie from the White House podium. Is her nose growing?

No Fox segment would be complete without conservatives whining about their eternal victimhood. In this case, the martyrdom was about just how unfairly poor Lying McEnany was treated as Donald Trump's press secretary compared to current Press Secretary Jen Psaki. And never mind how McEnany behaved like a vicious troll toward the press. But, oh, how unfair the world is to poor, misunderstood bullies like McEnany and her host last night, Lying Sean Hannity.

HANNITY: Do you think you were treated as the way [Psaki] is treated? Or were you treated differently?

MCENANY: Oh, I think it’s obvious to anyone who has watched the press briefings it was an entirely different treatment by the press. I mean, for one, she was asked what Joe Biden thought of the Antifa riots and you know her answer was that she hadn’t spoken to him. If I would have given an answer like that, it would have been unacceptable. The headlines would have been egregious and appalling.

Yeah, get out your hankies for these unfortunates who are, no doubt, crying all the way to the bank.

After they (temporarily) got over that conservative tragedy, the two discussed Jen Psaki’s willingness to go on Fox News – with a quick suggestion that President Joe Biden is hiding from the press and has yet to be held accountable to allegations of sexual harassment. As if Hannity has ever cared about the 26 women who have accused his beloved Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault.

McEnany probably couldn’t explain any of the allegations, except maybe the rape accusation by E. Jean Carroll that was made while Trump was in the White House and which has a related defamation case currently in the courts. But Lying McEnany “knows” they are all false.

MCENANY: I mean, if you think of the questions I was asked at the podium, I was asked about allegations of that nature, that were false allegations ,but allegations nonetheless against the president. I was asked if I would ever lie to the press. Um, I said no and I kept my word. I never did. We had footnotes to everything we ever said.

Actually, McEnany lied several times in that same, remarkably short press briefing. As I have previously reported, Fox’s own Neil Cavuto cut away from her November 9, 2020 press briefing, saying, “I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” as she baselessly accused Democrats of welcoming voter fraud and illegal voting.”

Media Matters wrote:

Much like her fellow Trump lackeys, McEnany “lies the way that most people breathe,” including in absurdly shameless moments like when she defended Trump’s indefensible lie that COVID-9 affects “virtually nobody,” or when she lied that Trump never downplayed the pandemic, despite a public tape of Trump doing exactly that at length. On virtually any topic, there are examples of McEnany bending, avoiding, or outright subverting the truth in absolute service to Trump -- exactly the outlook that is foundational to Fox News.

As if to prove that last point, Hannity closed by gushing, “You did a great job. We’re honored to have you here. Thank you so much for being with us and we’re, we’re looking forward to having you on a lot.”

You can watch Lying McEnany lie about her lies below, from the March 2, 2021 Hannity.