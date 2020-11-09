In what may be a Fox News first, Neil Cavuto cut away White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press conference to tell viewers that she was, in so many words, full of crap about voter fraud.

McEnany is a public servant, so she’s supposed to work for all Americans, not Donald Trump’s campaign. But even Fox News didn’t bother with the pretense. The lower-third banner read, “TRUMP CAMPAIGN PRESS CONFERENCE.”

But moments after McEnany accused Democrats of “welcoming fraud” and “welcoming illegal voting,” Cavuto cut in.

CAVUTO: Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.

If she does bring proof of that of course we’ll take you back, So far, she has started saying right at the outset “welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting.” Not so fast.

We're not sure if this was a decision by Cavuto or a producer but it's not a bad start if Fox has any serious intent to stop its poisonous sabotage of the election elsewhere on the network.

