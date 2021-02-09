Unfortunately for Sean Hannity, his dishonest claim that Republicans know nothing about QAnon was shredded by CNN’s Brianna Keilar who “rolled the tape” and used Hannity’s own words against him.

Hannity attempted to distance himself from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her fellow Republican QAnon supporters last week by claiming, “I don't know a single conservative or a single Republican, frankly, that even knows what QAnon even is, let alone, buys into whatever those beliefs are.”

“The only thing more disingenuous than comment is that he made it with a straight face,” Keilar quipped dryly.

After destroying that Hannity lie, Keilar moved on to demonstrate how mainlining conspiracy theories are a feature of his show. “And so I take this moment to introduce Sean Hannity to someone he might know, who traffics in fringe conspiracy theories: Sean Hannity,” she said. We saw Hannity promoting birtherism, the Seth Rich smears, the Big Lie about the stolen election and more.

Watch Keilar slice and dice Hannity’s charade below, from CNN’s February 5, 2021 Newsroom.