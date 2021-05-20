Eric Trump isn’t letting the fact that he and Daddy Donald are staring at criminal charges deter him from claiming that last week, “more people” have hugged him on the street, with tears in their eyes, because they miss his historically unpopular father.

Trump made this dubious claim at the end of his Tuesday night chat with Sean Hannity.

ERIC TRUMP: I can tell you, more people have come up to me on the street in the last week and given me hugs saying, we miss him so much.

I mean, literally, sometimes, Sean, with tears in their eyes. We miss the man so much. No matter what you say about him, he loves this country and he's willing to fight for this country. And I think there's a real good chance, Sean. I think there's a very, very good chance you'll be very happy.

HANNITY: I don't know. I think somebody comes up with hashtag #missmeyet, I think it might -- with each passing day become more relevant.

Of course, we don’t know what “more people” means. One person vs. none before? Did Eric Trump run into Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs on the street last week, having run into Pete Hegseth in February?

Not surprisingly, Daddy’s Bedtime BFF Hannity didn’t ask for details. He probably knows Eric Trump is a liar like his father (he’s a charity rip-off, too). In February, Eric Trump called his father the most “beloved political figure in our country’s history.” In fact, Daddy Donald was always the least popular man ever to inhabit the Oval Office and his approval rating plummeted at the end of his term. In August, when polls showed Biden winning the election, Eric Trump said they were “looking great.”

Last year, Eric Trump also accused Democrats of overstating the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic in order to prevent Daddy Donald from holding rallies, or as Eric Trump put it, “deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him.” During that same Fox appearance, he predicted, “After November third coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open.” We know how that turned out.

Later in the same hour that Trump appeared on Hannity, news broke that New York State’s attorney general, Letitia James, joined the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into the Trump Organization. However, Trump Organization attorneys were notified in April that the state investigation had changed from a civil to a criminal one, according to The Washington Post. “[The notice] suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing, the person familiar with the matter said,” The Post reported. Eric Trump is the company’s executive vice president.

So maybe it was someone else in the Trump Organization that Eric Trump found crying on the street.

You can watch Eric Trump below, from the May 18, 2021 Hannity, via Aaron Rupar.