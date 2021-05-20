Where else would a guy who’s most known for pointing a rifle at Black Lives Matter demonstrators and with no credentials for public office announce his bid to become a U.S. senator than on Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour?

You may remember Mark and Patricia McCloskey. They’re the white St. Louis couple who came out of their homes and pointed an assault rifle and a handgun, respectively, at Black Lives Matter demonstrators passing their home, on a private road, last year on the way to demanding the mayor’s resignation in front of her house.

Both McCloskeys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Charged for pointing guns at Black protesters? That made the McCloskeys heroes to the Fox News opinion shows Lachlan Murdoch and Fox insist are “center right.” From a May 19 post on Media Matters:

The McCloskeys became fixtures on the network. Mark McCloskey made at least 13 Fox weekday appearances before last night, eight of which came over roughly the month following the incident. Those interviews often came on the network’s highest-rated shows -- he had four turns on Carlson’s program and six on Sean Hannity’s prime-time broadcast.

That's not a surprise given that Carlson and host Jeanine Pirro championed (white) Kyle Rittenhouse after he was charged with shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Does McCloskey have any credentials in public service or public policy? Not unless your idea of a credential is “nearly constantly” suing people – and, of course, pointing a firearm at Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

The latter, not surprisingly, is all that white supremacist Tucker Carlson needs to see McCloskey as his kind of guy.

Carlson introduced McCloskey with the lie that “Late last June, a mob of BLM lunatics smashed the gate on Mark and Patricia McCloskey's house in St. Louis. They stormed on the McCloskey's lawn and shouted threats at them as the McCloskey's were eating dinner.”

FACT CHECK: Actually, Tuckums, video shows the Black Lives Matter demonstrators were never on the McCloskeys’ property, the gate was intact and the couple is not seen being threatened. But to cowardly Tucky, who turned a protester knocking on his door into “antifa broke my door!” just the sight of Black faces walking through a white neighborhood probably feels like an existential threat.

Carlson also specifically cast the McCloskeys as white racial victims.

CARLSON: The McCloskeys hadn't done anything. They didn't know anyone in the crowd. They were just the wrong color. And for that reason, they got screamed at and threatened.

That's the point at which Mark and Patricia McCloskey went inside and got firearms to defend themselves because if you can't defend yourself in your own home when a mob shows up to hurl racist epithets at you, it's not really worth living in the country. That was our view. It's a view of most people.

Carlson thoughtfully played part of McCloskey’s campaign ad before they chatted.

MCCLOSKEY: When the angry mob came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them. Now, I'm asking for the privilege to take that stand for all of us.

When the fascist mob came to my door, it woke me up. I saw what the future of America will be if we don't all stand up right now and defend our rights.

Carlson called the ad “amazing.”

McCloskey made it clear to the White Power Hour audience he thinks he’s doing God’s work defending white people from Blacks.

MCCLOSKEY: God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob and it really did wake me up. ….

[W]hat I've learned is the people out there in this country are just sick and tired of cancel culture, and the poison of critical race theory, and the big lie of systemic racism, all backed up by the threat of mob violence, and people are just sick of it. …

If we don't stand up now and take this country back, it is going away.

McCloskey also railed against President Joe Biden’s “socialism” and “People being paid with our money to stay home and not work.”

But Carlson was most interested in the racial aspect. After McCloskey finished his pitch, Carlson made a point of reiterating that McCloskey is a white victim of racial oppression.

CARLSON: Mike McCloskey, I appreciate it. I have to say I'd forgotten this one fact watching the video just now of that day, June 28th, of last year. You were denounced by "The Washington Post" as a racist for defending your house but a lot of the mob were like pampered white kids, I guess as always, oh, I had forgotten that. Of course, they were.

Then, before the segment closed, McCloskey made a fundraising appeal.

You can watch the blatant racism Lachlan Murdoch calls "center right" below, from the May 18, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.