While Steve Doocy’s recent attack on transgender athletes claimed to be about “fairness,” it was anything but!

Fox News has featured over 100 unfair and unbalanced discussions on transgender athletes in 2021. Now we can add Doocy’s to the total.

Doocy’s Fox & Friends piece opened with a clip of California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner opining, on Fox News, that transwomen, except in certain circumstances, shouldn’t be able to compete in girls’ sports.

Framing the Fox propaganda message that transgender athletes have an “unfair” advantage, Doocy said Jenner was “sounding off on transgender athletes.” As he spoke, the banner reinforced the message: “The Fight for Fair Sports.”

The message was further framed when Doocy introduced guest Chelsea Mitchell as one of several Connecticut athletes “who are suing to prevent biologically-born males from competing in girls’ sports.” He reported that she wrote a USA Today op-ed in which she describes this competition as “an unfair fight.”

Appearing with Mitchell was her lawyer, Christiana Holcomb, from the right wing “Alliance Defending Freedom,” a law firm that specializes in representing persecuted Christians. Attorney Holcomb has, to nobody’s surprise, appeared on Fox & Friends with other female athletes, represented by the ADF, who spoke about the “unfairness” of having to compete with transgender athletes whom Holcomb continues to misgender trans women as “biologically male.”

There was more affirmation from Doocy when he read the headline of her op-ed, “I was the fastest girl in Connecticut but transgender athletes made it an unfair fight.” He shouted that the reason for the headline was “because you feel that it is not fair for you, somebody who is born biologically a female, to be competing against against transgender athletes who were born boys, right?”

Mitchell referenced “the biological distinction between males and females” and how she wants “to protect the biological female categories so that females can have the same opportunities that males do.”

Doocy asked how many times “a transgender athlete, somebody who was born male, beat you in some of the biggest races in Connecticut?”

Mitchell responded that this happened in “almost every race” and that because of these transgender athletes, she was robbed of four state championships to a“biological male.”

What Mitchell didn’t mention was that in 2020, she defeated a transgender athlete within eight days and in so doing won two state championships. She has also won a silver medal in the long jump.

After Doocy screeched that the lawsuit was just thrown out by a judge, he asked Holcomb what went wrong. Not surprisingly she said, “The court got it wrong” and “dodged the real issue in this case, which is the fundamental unfairness of forcing girls like Chelsea to compete against biological males.” She cited “physical differences” that give males the “athletic advantage over girls.”

Doocy said that even though the case was dismissed (The two transgender runners who gave poor Chelsea such a hard time have graduated), Chelsea is “pressing on.”

Holcomb sweetly said that these poor female athletes need to have their records fixed and, without any specifics claimed that a “biological male,” who was racing in boys’ events, started racing with the girls team, four weeks later.

Doocy whined about how USA changed (on the Fox News website, “scrubbed.”) the title of Chelsea’s op-ed. (Defined as “censorship,” in an article by Holcomb in the conservative National Review). He was befuddled as to why Mitchell’s use of the term “male runners” was deemed “hurtful” by the paper.

Mitchell, again, talked about biological differences between males and females and justified her use of "biological terms" by saying, “this is simply about biology."

After Doocy enthusiastically cited a Gallup poll which shows a majority of Americans want transgender athletes to compete on teams that are consistent with their birth gender, he summed up the propaganda: “It’s all about fairness, Chelsea, you just want a fair race.” After she agreed, Doocy emphasized Fox’s official position for her: “because, Christiana, it’s not fair the way it is.”

Holcomb offered some “data” on how “biological males” have an advantage and how this crusade is to “protect the integrity of women’s sports.”

If Doocy wanted “fairness,” he could have mentioned that the science on transgender athletes is not clear and that myths about trans athletes have been debunked. But fairness isn’t what Fox is all about.

Oh well, Chelsea Mitchell has won a “courage” award from the Connecticut GOP and she got to be on Fox News, so it’s not all bad…

You can watch the “fairness” below from the May 27, 2021 Fox & Friends.