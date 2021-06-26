The same network that accused VP Harris of dissing the military because she tweeted “enjoy the long weekend” before Memorial Day is now launching a full-fledged assault on Gen. Mark Milley for speaking out against racism.

Remember when Fox & Friends threw a hissy fit over Harris’ tweet? Cohost Carley Shimkus said, “You know, one of the reasons, I think President Trump won in 2016 is because the country just experienced eight years of those kinds of messages.” She likened Harris' tweet to President Barack Obama's "apology tour."

In case you needed any more proof that Fox and the extremists on the right have no principles other than political powerlust, the disgusting and disgraceful attacks on Gen. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should set you straight. Unless you think that making personal attacks on our country's top military commander projects strength and pride.

As I wrote in my last post, Fox’s top bigot and hate monger (who is much admired by Lachlan Murdoch), Tucker Carlson, called Milley “stupid” and “a pig,” among other adolescent insults. But he is only the ugliest tip of Fox's bigoted iceberg attacking Milley.

Media Matters has a good, but terribly depressing roundup. Noting that the roots of the attack are part of Fox’s ongoing attack against the U.S. military’s diversity and anti-racism efforts, Media Matters pointed out that “straight news” anchor Martha MacCallum provided the first criticism when she said that “wokeness teaching” is “becoming woven into our military as well, where there is, of course, only one clear mission: a united front to defend the nation.”

Fox’s coverage then proceeded to go further downhill from there. On the panel show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld claimed that he had “never seen kind of a cult-like thinking spread so fast, in so many different areas of the world. You have the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley defending critical race theory. So it's gotten to the military.” Gutfeld appeared again on Fox News Primetime and claimed that the U.S. military was adopting “pretty much a racist theology, it's a cult.”

Prime-time host Laura Ingraham attacked Milley’s integrity in multiple ways, suggesting that he would have been speaking more respectfully to Chinese generals. “The fact is Milley has made his choice, and he has chosen to indulge the radical whims of Democrats,” Ingraham said. “He'll do everything they tell him as long as they keep the military industrial complex flush with cash.”

Then on Thursday, in the timeslot right before Carlson’s show, Fox News Primetime rotating host Will Cain warned that critical race theory “could now be infiltrating the United States military,” using a word traditionally associated with espionage. “You only have to listen to the words of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley describe, quote, ‘white rage’ as the reason for the January 6 protests.”

Will Cain? Is that the same Will Cain who, like Gutfeld and Ingraham, never spent a second serving this country, but accused President Joe Biden, whose son did serve, of not appreciating the freedoms in this country, much of them due to the military - because Biden tweeted "Stay cool this weekend, folks" on Memorial Day? Why yes, it is the same Cain. Apparently, his idea of freedom is the right to say what he approves of. We know he approves of race baiting. He called civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump the “most dangerous man in America.” We also know Cain hates Black Lives Matter and critical race theory. And now he's smearing our top general for using the freedom of speech and trying to expand freedoms for Americans. That's fascism, not freedom, Cain and his cohorts are trying to push down our throats.

It’s not just Fox either. Media Matters also reports that while Carlson has received a lot of condemnation, he has also received public support from the far right, including Gateway Pundit, The Post-Millennial, Jack Posobiec, and John Cardillo.

You can watch Laura Ingraham complain that Milley “is apparently spending a lot of his waking hours worrying about what he thinks is wrong with the United States” and that he sounds more like a commentator on MSNBC than a military leader,” below, from the June 24, 2021 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters.