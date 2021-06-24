In keeping with its alternative reality, Fox provides a nice, white platform for African-Americans to denounce Black Lives Matter and, as we see on Sunday’s Fox & Friends, to promote an alternative version of BLM – one that, surprise, surprise, promotes the alternative reality of Fox News!

Former sports guy and Fox & Friends host Will Cain, in suggesting that Black Lives Matter protests pose a danger to the country, actually said that Black civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump is “the most dangerous man in America.” He also opined that Democrats are paving the way for a dictatorship (oh, the irony) because of their support for BLM.

So when the head of a right wing “alternative” version of BLM appeared on Fox & Friends, Cain was more than happy to validate the right wing talking points and lies.

Cain welcomed his guest, Kevin McGary, the founder and head of “Every Black Life Matters” which Cain described as “a response to Black Lives Matter.” He asked McGary how his group is different from BLM. Cain didn’t mention that McGary is a strong Trump supporter who, on behalf of his group, gave Trump a “certificate of appreciation.” He has also stated that the Democratic party and Planned Parenthood are the real racists.

McGary pontificated about how “before Black lives matter, every single Black life matters specifically.” In explaining the difference between his group and BLM, he explained that BLM is more focused on police brutality and white-on-black citizen brutality and this, he feels, is “too narrow to have an impact on the Black community.” He said that protecting Black lives means protecting Black life “in the womb,” standing with families who have experienced gang violence, supporting school choice (popular with the right wing), and “standing up for fatherhood.”

Cain then jumped into Fox’s patented VERY IMPORTANT CRITICAL RACE THEORY talking points with his “explanation” that CRT posits that anything which disproportionally affects the Black community can be attributed to systemic racism. He informed us that McGary doesn’t view these problems as emanating from systemic racism but, rather, “other factors.” A list of Every Black Life Matters "guiding principles" was shown - several of which are straight out of the right-wing playbook: pro-life, ANTI- CRITICAL RACE Theory, pro-law and order, fatherhood initiatives, educational choice, economic prosperity, non-violence.

McGary, in addressing inequalities in education, then veered into alternative reality with his claim that those who decry racism, but enroll their children in private schools, are the real racists. More right-wing rhetoric with his promotion of school vouchers which, he claimed, “have a tremendous impact on Black life.” He alleged that Black and Brown students are funneled into public schools so funding can be provided for the teacher’s union.

At this point, he launched into an anti-choice screed, sure to win the hearts and minds of the Fox audience. After declaring that the most corrosive problem in the Black community is “in the womb,” he attacked the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, as a “racist” who started her (he used air quotes) “family planning clinic in order to fully exterminate the Negro population, all her words.” Cain said “right” as McGary informed us that if anybody wants to know about the plight of Black lives and systemic racism, they should look no further than Planned Parenthood.

Cain then provided the requisite validation: “For anyone surprised by what you just laid out and the founding of Planned Parenthood, it’s unimpeachable and absolutely true.” He credited McGary with “bringing up an important point.”

McGary’s comments are not unimpeachable. They are lies. Margaret Sanger wanted women, of all socio-economic groups, particularly poor women in her NY City area, to “avoid unwanted pregnancies.” She did NOT want to “exterminate” Black but, rather, worked closely with W.E.B. Dubois and Black communities to make sure that Black women had the same access to family planning as did white women.

So I guess it’s makes sense that the founder of the alternative BLM would promote his alternative, “unimpeachable” facts on an alternative “news” outlet whose fact are quite impeachable, if not, as seen in this instance, downright lies.

Check out the alternative truthiness below, from the Sunday, June 20, 2021 Fox & Friends.