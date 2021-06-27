When asked how to explain a Fox poll that found a majority of registered voters approve of Joe Biden's job as president, Lara Trump attacked her employer's credibility, saying, “I truly don’t believe that.”

On Wednesday, Trump followed her father-in-law in dissing Fox polling she didn’t like. After ranting that Joe Biden is trying to infringe on Second Amendment rights, Fox & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade lowered Biden’s approval rating by two points when he asked, “How do you explain that his approval rating, according to Fox’s poll, is at 54%?” (Biden’s approval rating, according to Fox's poll, is actually 56%.)

“I truly don’t believe that. I don’t think that’s a legitimate number,” Trump said.

Unlike her father-in-law, Lara Trump is paid by Fox. So, perhaps mindful that she was biting the hand that feeds her, she added, “I also think, look, he gets totally coddled, guys, by the mainstream media. Every time you see him truly asked a question by these outlets, they’re these softball questions about ice cream, and they don’t push him on anything, they don’t follow up with in the way we know they would with Donald Trump, and he just gets glowing reviews all around from the mainstream media.”

She whined, “I can’t believe that anybody would have his approval rating anywhere over about a negative 5% at this point.”

Kilmeade and cohosts Ainsley Earhardt chuckled appreciatively. Cohost Steve Doocy said, “Well, Fox News stands by the poll.”

In fact, Fox polling is very highly regarded. FiveThirtyEight.com gives this poll an A grade.

As Crooks and Liars’ John Amato said about Lara Trump, “a brainiac, she is not.”

You can watch Trump try to deny reality below, from the June 23, 2021 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars.