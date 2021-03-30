With the hiring of Lying Lara Trump, it looks like Kayleigh McEnany has some competition for biggest liar in the Fox stable. Trump probably has everyone beat in the sleazy ethics department, though.

As The Daily Beast noted, this marks the first official merger of the Fox and Trump family. And the two parties all but admitted it. More from The Daily Beast:

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, the ex-president’s longtime favorite morning show, co-host Ainsley Earhardt noted that the network had a “big announcement” and giddily welcomed Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, to the Fox team as the entire crew applauded their new colleague.

“Well I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Trump gleefully exclaimed. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key. So to be a part of the team I’m so so excited!”

Co-host Steve Doocy, meanwhile, pointed out that his new Fox colleague was still considering a run for Senate in North Carolina, prompting Trump to say that she’s already had a conversation with the network about the potential ethical issues. (Fox News has a history of cutting ties with contributors when they officially announce an office run, such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently and Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum in the past.)

Habitual liar Lara Trump seems to care as much about ethics as she does about truth. The same is true about Fox News. Media Matters described her hiring as “the type of ethical mess that's become par for the course at the network.” Some details:

Lara Trump pulled down a six-figure annual salary for her campaign work that was routed through private companies to skirt federal disclosure requirements. She hosted a campaign web series that repeatedly featured Fox contributors -- in possible violation of network policies -- and repeatedly promoted QAnon conspiracy theorists. From August 2017 through last week, she made 106 weekday Fox appearances, according to Media Matters’ database; 29 of them came on sometime Trump political operative Sean Hannity’s program.

Media Matters also pointed out that it’s pretty clear Trump plans to use her Fox platform to boost her own and her father-in-law’s potential candidacies.

The balance of Lara Trump’s [Fox & Friends] interview demonstrates how she plans to use her Fox platform until she formally initiates a run. She highlighted her North Carolina roots and her position in the Trump family and devoted the balance of her time to attacking President Joe Biden’s immigration and coronavirus policies and defending her father-in-law’s administration.

So, what does Fox get by throwing away any veneer of ethics or interest in the truth? It gets to cement its place as the home for Trump lovers and, presumably, win back the viewers who saw the network as insufficiently loyal when it correctly called the presidential election for Joe Biden.

But will it be enough to offset the potentially $4.3 billion defamation lawsuits? Or does Fox figure that by the time the bill comes due, they’ll have reinstalled another crony in the White House, one who will make the problem go away?

You can watch Lara Trump in her first appearance on the Fox payroll below, from the March 29, 2021 Fox & Friends.