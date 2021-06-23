Less than three weeks after Fox host Harris Faulkner complained about “some in the media” “fawning” over the Biden administration, she “wondered” what Americans would say about gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner (R-CA) “in terms of president – sort of, acumen?”

Maybe Faulkner has forgotten about her June 7th griping about the media “fawning” over the Biden administration the same way she forgot about herself and Fox fawning over Donald Trump. Or maybe she just thinks slobbering over Republicans is the media's rightful job.

In any event, it’s hard to describe her interview with Jenner as anything but fawning. Not surprisingly, there were no questions for Jenner about her out-of-touch comments on Fox about homelessness, in May. However despite giggling when Jenner called herself a “compassionate disruptor,” Faulkner said she had to “wrap” after Jenner said she’s for “amnesty” for many undocumented immigrants.

But there was time for these final questions:

FAULKNER: You know, governors are held to a different standard, perhaps, than we’ve ever seen before. I mean, people are looking at them more than ever – "could that person be president?" And maybe they always have but it seems like we’re focused – many of them are Democrats – you’ve got Andrew Cuomo here in New York, and all of the multiple investigations, and you’ve got Gavin Newsom in your state, you’re running ag –

What would Americans say about Caitlyn Jenner, in terms of presidential – sort of, acumen?

JENNER: I am a Republican, a proud Republican. But I’m an inclusive Republican.

FAULKNER: Would you run?

Jenner did not seem to be thinking of it. She said that while she’s economically conservative, she’s “inclusive to everybody” and doesn’t want “to be put in that little box of ‘you’re a Republican’” Yet earlier in the interview, she had regurgitated Fox’s dishonest racial fear-mongering by expressing vehement opposition to critical race theory being taught to “children,” which it generally is not. Not that Faulkner challenged Jenner on any of it.

“I want the Republican Party to come to me,” Jenner added, “Because we need to be more inclusive to everybody. And that’s what I’m running on.”

“Alright,” Faulkner said. Then she came close to an outright endorsement in her closing:

FAULKNER: Caitlyn Jenner, we will see how it all turns out.

JENNER: Yeah, it’s gonna be fun. Actually, I’m enjoying it, Harris. It’s been fun.

FAULKNER: Well, and it’s broken in your state. You say you can fix it.

Watch Faulkner’s fawning below, from the June 23, 2021 The Faulkner Focus. Underneath, you can see her complain about media fawning, from the June 7, 2021 The Faulkner Focus.