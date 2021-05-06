In almost every minute of her softball interview with Sean Hannity last night, Caitlyn Jenner proved herself unready for prime time, much less the California governor’s mansion.

Jenner seemed not to have studied any issues. Her policy “insights” seemed to come from personal experience. For example, there was this bit of jaw-dropping, out-of-touch elitism, when she tried to argue that current Governor Gavin Newsom deserves to be recalled and, presumably, replaced by herself:

JENNER: He's been horrible for business. Obviously, companies are leaving left and right -- 18,000 companies have left California.

My friends are leaving California. Actually my hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar. I said, “Where are you going?”

And he says, “I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it here anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.”

I don't want to leave. OK? Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.

What a heroine, eh? Really fighting for people like you and me – so long as we own private planes!

