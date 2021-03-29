Jeanine Pirro’s claim not to tolerate lies on her show was not just another lie but the winner of last week’s Outrageous Quote of the Week Poll.

The nominees for this week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll are below:

Harris Faulkner, mistaking Trump’s call for the resignation of DHS Secretary Mayorkas for the real thing:

The DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President. …

Hold on, let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me, that has not happened. …

Well, and I want to tell everybody, you issued a statement last night and you called for that, though. And you’re just talking about him, just to clarify, as somebody who you feel is not competent to handle what’s going on.

Sean Hannity, showing more interest in Joe Biden’s stair stumble than the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado:

We start tonight with a Fox News alert. Tonight authorities responded to a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Officials are currently, right this moment holding a press conference. We have our reporters on the ground. We'll bring you the details as they emerge tonight. We start tonight and turn to Joe Biden who after falling not once, not twice but three times trying to climb the stairs on Friday, enjoying a restful weekend with zero public events on Saturday and Sunday and today once again, zero public events. Needless to say, as we have predicted, the Biden blitz is really getting off to a very spectacular start.

“Pro-life” Rand Paul, refusing to err on the side of caution and ask those who have had COVID-19 or been vaccinated to wear a mask:

The government needs to prove and show me a study that says that those people are still transmitting the disease and that they are a problem to public health.

Tucker Carlson, “covering” the Boulder massacre with quite a case of projection:

More than any other contemporary American leader, Barack Obama is a racial arsonist. He emerges at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us. He sows hate. Why does Barack Obama do this?

It would take a psychiatrist to answer that question fully, though, it seems obvious the deep loathing of some kind plays a role, it must play a role.

Donald Trump, rewriting history of the January 6th insurrection:

It was a zero threat, right from the start, it was zero threat. Look, they went in and they shouldn’t have done it. Some of ‘em went in and they’re – they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know they had great relationships.

A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out…

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of April 5, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

