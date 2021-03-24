“Pro-life” Sen. Rand Paul would rather you die from coronavirus than restrict his or anyone else’s right not to wear a mask in public.

Before Paul appeared on today’s Your World show, a large graphic blared, “Mask Mandate Feud,” meaning Kentucky Senator Paul was about to blast Dr. Anthony Fauci on masks. Never mind that Fauci is one of the foremost experts on infectious diseases and Paul is an opthalmologist.

Although Paul considers himself an advocate for the sanctity of life, that doesn’t seem to apply to those who are no longer fetuses. His philosophy for those who have been born seems to be, "Nobody should have to do a thing unless you can definitively prove to my satisfaction that it would save lives."

Even so, “pro-life” Paul must have known he put his Senate colleagues at risk after he tested positive for COVID last year:

During the Senate GOP lunch today, Moran told colleagues that Rand was at the gym this morning, per two sources briefed on the lunch, and that he was swimming in the pool. Rand got his COVID-19 results back this morning.

Today on Your World, non-expert Paul claimed that there’s no evidence people need to continue wearing masks after they’ve had COVID or after vaccination. Paul said, “If the government’s going to tell you you can’t go anywhere unless you’re wearing a mask, they should tell you why and they should present the evidence.”

He said that “about 100 million people that have gotten the vaccine” and “30 million people that have been infected. The government needs to prove and show me a study that says that those people are still transmitting the disease and that they are a problem to public health. What Dr. Fauci said is they might be.”

Yeah, why err on the side of caution about spreading deadly germs?

Paul complained about “conjecture” that he called “not science” but rather “emotionalism and fearmongering.”

“So far there’s no evidence that there’s widespread disease happening from people who have already had the disease who have already been vaccinated," Paul claimed.

Host Neil Cavuto pushed back. “But in some cases some you can’t tell,” he said.

FACT CHECK: healthline reports: “You can still spread, develop COVID-19 after getting a vaccine.”

But Paul wants folks to be able to spread coronavirus because he’s “for freedom, for a free society.” Unless you’re a pregnant woman, that is.

He called government officials “nanny staters” and "good for them" if people go back to restaurants and churches.

“Dr. Fauci doesn’t know any of this,” Paul said - as if he does. “He’s making conjecture, saying what if the South African strain, the vaccine doesn’t work against them? What I say to Dr. Fauci is show me that the variants are escaping it.”

Paul went on to accuse Dr. Fauci of “overkill on all of this” and “a government bureaucrat.”

FACT CHECK: “The growth rates of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths slowed significantly in counties where states required masks,” FactCheck.org reported this week.

You can watch “pro-life” Paul prefer death to precautions below, from the March 23, 2021 Your World.