Apparently unable to exploit the Boulder massacre for an anti-immigrant rant, Tucker Carlson did the next best thing: he used it to point his bigoted finger at every Black person he could work into his opening comments last night.

Carlson began by describing the Boulder shooting as “a horrible story from the State of Colorado.” But to listen to Carlson, the real horror was how many people of color talked about it.

CARLSON: One of the slain was a police officer called Eric Talley.

Eric Talley had seven children. The youngest was just five years old. Your heart breaks for his family.

Carlson got over his heartbreak quickly in order to start up his racial hate mongering:

CARLSON: In other words, CNN told you, we don't really know anything about what just happened. We do think a quote "white man" did it. That was CNN's first observation. What they cared about most was the gunman's race.

To CNN, that was the all-important thing, not the 10 lying dead or the grieving children they left behind, no, the shooter's skin color.

This is Tucker Technique 101: Call other people racists to deflect and disguise his own racist hate. If you think he talked about "the 10 lying dead or the grieving children they left behind," think again.

After attacking a white woman named Amy Siskind, Carlson buckled down to his White Power mission. First up: Kamala Harris’ niece.

CARLSON: Kamala Harris's niece, someone called Meena Harris also weighed in on the race of the gunman. "White men," she wrote, " ... are the greatest terrorist threat to our country." Then police announced it was actually a guy called "Ahmad," so Meena Harris had to correct herself, but she kept up the racial attacks because that's what she does.

Next up, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a former refugee Carlson loves to accuse of not being grateful enough to this country (as if he doesn’t make millions hating it):

CARLSON: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis specializes in shocking recklessness. It's what she does. After the mass killings in Atlanta last week, none of which seemed to have anything whatsoever to do with the race of anyone involved, Omar tried her best to make Americans hate each other even more. That's how she is repaying the country that rescued her from a refugee camp in Africa.

Law enforcement, Omar said, with zero evidence of any kind, works to protect, quote, "the humanity of white mass murderers." What does that even mean? We have no idea, though, obviously, it is bristling with racial hostility, so MSNBC just rolled with it.

After a brief foray against MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, who also happens to be Black, Carlson sank his White Nationalist teeth into our first Black president, Barack Obama. Carlson didn't overtly go into birtherism but he gave it a wink and a nod by suggesting Obama hates the U.S.:

CARLSON: It doesn't matter the criminal's color because it's systemic racism. And like carbon monoxide, it's an invisible poison. That is suddenly a very common view on the left. It's certainly Barack Obama's position.

More than any other contemporary American leader, Barack Obama is a racial arsonist. He emerges at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us. He sows hate. Why does Barack Obama do this?

It would take a psychiatrist to answer that question fully, though, it seems obvious the deep loathing of some kind plays a role, it must play a role.

Today, Obama took a break from becoming one of the richest men in the world to issue a statement blaming racism and misogyny for today's killings. So a guy who appears to be white, shoots a group of white people and Barack Obama calls it racism.

How exactly does that work? Can you speak slowly and tell us?

Well, the former President didn't. He didn't indicate, but he didn't mean to. Barack Obama had managed to divide Americans a little more than they were yesterday. And so from his perspective, mission accomplished.

You know that old saying about when you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you? That couldn’t fit Tucker Carlson better.

You can watch Carlson express his deep loathing for the country below, from the March 23, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.