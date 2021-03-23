10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday afternoon. But Sean Hannity made sure to get to Joe Biden stumbling on stairs over the weekend first.

On Friday, Biden stumbled as he climbed the steps to Air Force One (video is below). It looked to me like he tripped, did not fully regain his balance, then lost it twice more.

Biden was clearly OK. He righted himself and scurried up the rest of the stairs without a problem.

But do you think “patriotic” Hannity cared whether Biden was hurt? Whether the foot he broke in November was not quite healed? Of course not, Hannity was only interested in exploiting the incident against him.

It was reminiscent of “Dr.” Hannity’s completely amateur, BS diagnoses of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Media Matters has the transcript (which I lightly edited):

HANNITY: We start tonight with a Fox News alert. Tonight authorities responded to a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Officials are currently, right this moment holding a press conference. We have our reporters on the ground. We'll bring you the details as they emerge tonight. We start tonight and turn to Joe Biden who after falling not once, not twice but three times trying to climb the stairs on Friday, enjoying a restful weekend with zero public events on Saturday and Sunday and today once again, zero public events. Needless to say, as we have predicted, the Biden blitz is really getting off to a very spectacular start.

FACT CHECK: Hannity is just as conscientious in reporting Biden’s day as he is in playing doctor. Just because Biden didn’t have public events yesterday doesn’t mean he sat around watching TV and tweeting all day, like Hannity’s beloved Trump did. In fact, unlike Trump, Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief regularly, as he did yesterday, and he had an event with Senate Democrats in the evening. Here’s a screenshot of the White House press release:

You can watch Hannity put the tragedy in Boulder on a back burner for the chance to dishonestly paint Biden as unfit for office below, from the March 22, 2021 Hannity, via Media Matters. Underneath is NBC News’ complete footage of Biden stumbling on the stairs on March 19.