Fox host Harris Faulkner must have so badly wished for Trump’s demand, that DHS Secretary Mayorkas resign, to come true that she announced it as fact. She corrected herself shortly thereafter.

I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Fox chose their lone weekday “news” anchor of color to provide Donald Trump with a platform to use his anti-immigrant racism as attacks on the Biden administration, disguised as a news interview. Although the network probably thinks Faulkner is inoculated from charges of racism (while their more famous hosts flaunt theirs), the fact is that whitewashing racism is not a new role for her.

Media Matters’ Lis Power caught the exchange on video:

FAULKNER: The DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President.

TRUMP: Well, I'm not surprised, good. That's a big victory.

FAULKNER: Hold on, let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me, that has not happened. But – and I apologize – listening to the team and you -

TRUMP: OK, cross off that victory. [He chuckled]

FAULKNER [chuckling]: Right. Well, and I want to tell everybody, you issued a statement last night and you called for that, though. And you’re just talking about him, just to clarify, as somebody who you feel is not competent to handle what’s going on.

So let me clean up on Aisle 7 with my error, he has not resigned, and let me move right to what you are calling for and others, too – for him to move out of the way and possibly get somebody who can do the job. Thoughts.

Clearly, Trump’s wish is the adoring Faulkner’s command. But it won’t be the Biden administration’s.

You can watch the sycophancy below, from the March 22, 2021 The Faulkner Focus.