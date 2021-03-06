Fox’s Brian Kilmeade was outraged that a guy who claims the fight against slavery is “tainted with every knee that touches the ground,” and who went on a racist rant right there on Fox News before declaring his best friend is "Black and beautiful," was removed from the U.S. Soccer Council for giving an "opinion."

In introducing guest Seth Jahn, Kilmeade set the propaganda message: “Former Paralympian and military veteran booted from U.S. Soccer Council after *rejecting pro-kneeling policy which U.S. soccer has now implemented.” Kilmeade played audio, from the general meeting, of Jahn’s claim that those who don’t object to kneeling “don’t care about offending half of our country” and how Americans don’t want to see “a bunch of privileged people politicize their entitlement.”

Kilmeade did not play the rest of the audio with Jahn’s racist rant which was the real reason for his removal. From “The Grio”:

“I keep hearing how our country was founded on the backs of slaves, even though approximately only 8% of the entire population even owned slaves,” he continued. “Every race in the history of mankind has been enslaved by another demographic at some point in time. Blacks have been enslaved. Hispanics have been enslaved. Asians most recently in our country in the freaking 20th century, have been enslaved. Natives have been enslaved. Whites have been enslaved. Shoot, I lived in Africa for 2 1/2 years where I could purchase people, slaves, between the price of $300 and $800 per person, per head depending on their age, health and physicality.”

Kilmeade noted that Jahn has received death threats for his anti-National Anthem knee-taking position. Then he asked, “Since when can’t you give your opinion?”

Jahn responded that he wasn’t on Fox to apologize to the “rabid mob,” but, rather, to “clarify” his comments which “the rabid left, the leftist extremists” had “fixated on.” His claim, that he wasn’t “minimiz[ing] the history of slavery,” was followed with the same uninformed and insulting commentary that got him in trouble in the first place: “We have these social justice warriors and vapid athletes talking about slavery that transpired hundreds of years ago” [uh, about 155 years ago, Seth] and that “we have tens of millions of people enslaved today, more so than in any point in history.”

Things got weirder when Jahn said that sports figures are “squandering” their platforms by not focusing on the evils of African slave trading. Got even weirder with his assertion that his concern for this matter is “his passion” and “what I’m designed to do.”

Jahn continued to attack “ignorant and pompous” fellow athletes who, aww, tried to “cancel” him when he was “bringing relevant historical facts in my desire to illuminate misplaced focus and comparison to the current atrocities of today.” (Memo to Seth: Fact - White folks haven't been slaves since the Roman Empire!)

Kilmeade exclaimed, “I hear you!” He provided us with a Jahn quote about how the U.S. is the only country that fought to end slavery and that this sacrifice is “tainted with every knee that touches the ground.”

An outraged Kilmeade wanted to know why, after Jahn served his country, his “opinion” which “seems logical” isn’t being respected. (Uh, cuz it’s racist?)

The oh-so enlightened Jahn responded that he supports the Council’s right to disagree and then disparaged them for being “trendy.” He assured us that despite the setback, he’ll continue to fight for those who are persecuted.

In keeping with the cult of Fox/right-wing victimhood, Jahn proffered that “the only mass discrimination in our country is that of conservative voices,” whatever their color or sexual orientation, because “they are shamed for the ideals that they hold and their voices are suppressed.” (Not on Fox!!)

Kilmeade read the U.S. Soccer Athletes Council’s statement which explained that Jahn had violated their policy against racial harassment.

In response, Jahn accused them of playing the race card.

Kilmeade noted that the Council took issue with Jahn’s “fact” that 95% of the deaths in the Black community are from other Blacks – a “fact” cited for Jahn’s claim that police killings of Blacks are an “anomaly.” (Despite the suggestion that Jahn was merely acknowledging the lawlessness of Blacks, the bigger picture is that whites are almost as likely to be killed by whites.)

Jahn concluded by telling us that his best friend is “Black and beautiful.”

A member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team said, Jahn is "entitled to his own opinion — he is, however, not entitled to his own set of facts nor do I think he should use said facts in a way that misinforms and obfuscates the real issues at hand."

But he’s a perfect guest for Fox News where bogus “facts” that misinform and obfuscates are business as usual!

*71.34% favored repealing the policy prohibiting kneeling.

You can watch Kilmeade defend overt racism below, from the March 2, 2021 Fox & Friends.