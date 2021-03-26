In his phone interview with Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump praised the armed insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, killed a police officer and chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” as great patriots who "love our country" and were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards."

Ingraham set up Trump to suggest that his supporters are being persecuted for their conservative, pro-Trump views (as opposed to their violent, destructive and seditious behavior)

INGRAHAM: Mr. President, their DHS is going after people who may be your supporters who they believe are domestic extremists because they say things like, “Let’s take back our government.” Are you concerned about that?

TRUMP: What I’m concerned about is antifa and BLM and some of the horrible things that we witnessed… But they go after people that I guess you’d call them lean toward the right and they wave American flags. In many cases, they’re waving the American flag and they love our country. And those people they’re arresting them by the dozens but they don’t go after antifa, who kill people, by the way, who burn down our cities. Look at what they did to Seattle.

But it didn’t take long for Trump to start boasting about himself:

TRUMP: Had I not gotten the National Guard ready to go in and were were going in the following morning, they just gave up the land. Same thing in Minnesota, in Minneapolis. They took over the city. Had we not gotten the National Guard in there, it was – you would not have Minneapolis any more. It would have been burned down to the ground.

Interestingly, Fox’s first YouTube video of the discussion (below) ends there.

But there was more to this discussion that Fox cut out of both its first and second video on YouTube. (The entire discussion was included in FoxNews.com’s online video.)

It’s no surprise that Fox wanted to leave this out. Notice how Ingraham prodded Trump to attack Congress for protecting itself, when she knows darned well that the armed, MAGA insurrectionists on January 6 were not just after Democrats but had shouted “Hang Mike Pence!” But even she probably did not expect Trump to go as far as he did.

INGRAHAM: Are you concerned that the U.S. Capitol, after January 6th has become a fortress, protecting the Capitol from the people who are supposed to actually be the ones in charge here, not the people who are sitting in the Capitol surrounding themselves by razor wire?

TRUMP: I think it’s disgraceful. It looks for the world to watch – absolutely, it’s a political maneuver that they’re doing. It was a zero threat, right from the start, it was zero threat. Look, they went in and they shouldn’t have done it. Some of ‘em went in and they’re – they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know they had great relationships.

A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out and I’ll tell you what: They’re doing things to – they’re persecuting a lot of those people. And some of them should be – some things should happen to ‘em but when I look at antifa, in Washington even, what they did to Washington and what they did to other locations and the destruction – and frankly, the killing and the beating and nothing happens to them whatsoever – why aren’t they going after antifa?

From the March 25, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.