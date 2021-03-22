Tucker Carlson’s love for “kind-of gentle” QAnon won last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Carlson is a contender again this week.

Candace Owens:

We've seen going through the supermarket as a traumatizing experience. We lost Aunt Jemima last year. We lost Land O' Lakes butter last year. We lost Uncle Ben and his rice last year...

Tucker Carlson, still obsessively smearing women serving in the military:

So, we've got thousands of troops in Washington, protecting the Congress against Q -- whatever that is. Maybe we could move some down -- maybe some of our pregnant SEAL teams could go protect our border from the cartels. Has anyone thought of this?

Jeanine Pirro, after being confronted by attorney David Leopold about her immigration lies:

David, I’m stopping you right there. I don’t tolerate lies on my show. [Biden] is bringing COVID into this country after Americans weren’t allowed to go to work, go to church or visit families or go to funerals. And now, he’s bringing in a whole pandemic during a pandemic. David, thank you for being here and thanks for nothing.

