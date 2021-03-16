It’s hard to get more outrageous than lying about your lies but Kayleigh McEnany was up to the task and that made her the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

You can check out her quote and the poll’s full results here. But don’t forget to peruse our current contenders for this week’s poll, then cast your vote below.

This week’s nominees are:

Tucker Carlson, showing some love for QAnon supporters:

[M]aybe they're kind of confused. Maybe they've got the wrong ideas, but they're all kind-of-gentle people and they are all kind of waving American flags. They like the country.

They're not torching Wendy's. They’re not looting retail stores. They're not shooting cops. No, that's not them. It is the other people doing that.

FoxNews.com headline after the COVID relief bill was passed:

Partisan Monster Passed

Will Cain, in a crowded diner without a face mask to be seen:

This is freedom right here!

Mollie Hemingway, after President Biden set July 4th as a target date for a partial return to normality.

And then to pick Independence Day as the day where he says he might allow people to gather is just so un-American and just – you know, Joe Biden doesn't get to tell me when I can have a barbecue in my backyard and certainly not to tie that to Independence Day.

Laura Ingraham joining Tucker Carlson in smearing the military for defending female soldiers - after he attacked them:

We've now reached the point where the Pentagon is more worried about Fox News than the CCP.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of March 22, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)