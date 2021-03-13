Laura Ingraham joined colleague Tucker Carlson in undermining the U.S. military with false accusations. Why does Fox News hate America so much?

As you undoubtedly know by now, Tucker Carlson’s smears and jeers about women in the military backfired on him when top military brass forcefully contradicted his attacks and defended their sisters in arms. Instead of owning up to his mistake like a grownup or like a decent person, Carlson played the big victim and doubled down on his dishonest slurs– while posturing as a patriot.

Yesterday, Carlson’s chickenhawk colleague, Laura Ingraham, joined in the lying, dishonest “victimhood.”

We've now reached the point where the Pentagon is more worried about Fox News than the CCP. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 12, 2021

Ingraham probably knows darned well that standing up against Carlson’s vicious lies on behalf of female soldiers is hardly an indication that the Pentagon is more worried about Fox News than China. If anything, it shows the military is cohesive and united against all attacks, not just foreign ones.

I suppose we shouldn’t be too surprised at Ingraham’s contempt for our soldiers. Who can forget her tasteless, disrespectful behavior at Normandy American Cemetery, where 9,300 American soldiers are buried?

Memo to Lachlan Murdoch: This is not “loyal opposition” to Biden. This is a deliberate undermining of America’s fabric. It is my fervent hope that you will one day reap the whirlwind you are sowing. It is my even more fervent hope that the country doesn't go down in the meanwhile.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)