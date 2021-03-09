Russell Vought’s claim that the Trump administration didn’t have an opportunity to “study the evidence and present it to court” about the supposedly stolen presidential election was the deserving winner of last week's Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll, though I will admit I thought Jesse Watters’ smear that Chris Hayes “would have been a traitor” in the Revolutionary War was a sure bet.

And now we’ve got some serious contenders for this week’s most outrageous quote:

Donald Trump, discussing the January 6, 2021 rally that led to the armed insurrection at the Capitol.

That rally was massive. I mean you have – the press doesn’t like to talk about, but the real number was much, much bigger in terms of the people that were at the location. It went all the way back, practically to the Washington Monument. It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I’m talking about the rally itself. And it was a lovefest, it was a beautiful thing.

Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, lying about her lies:

I was asked if I would ever lie to the press. Um, I said no and I kept my word. I never did.

Gov. Greg Abbott, pre-blaming President Biden for any spike in COVID cases after Abbott lifted the mask mandate in Texas:

The same day [Biden accused me of "Neanderthal thinking"], in Texas, the Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had COVID. The Biden administration was spreading COVID in south Texas yesterday because of their lack of constraint, of testing and quarantining people who’d come across the border illegally. The Biden administration was exposing Texans to COVID. That is a Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the COVID situation but more importantly, Brian, is this and that is with regard to masks, the change in Texas really wasn’t all that much different.

Fox guest Seth Jahn:

[T]he only mass discrimination in our country is that of conservative voices.

Lachlan Murdoch:

We're going to stick to the center-right. That's where our audience is.

