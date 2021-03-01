Tucker Carlson’s disgusting attack on Joe and Jill Biden’s marriage was worse than outrageous but since that’s the only distinction we have here, I’ll take it for the “win.”

In case you missed it, Carlson baselessly suggested, with his special brand of malicious humor, that Jill Biden is her husband’s “nurse,” and “part of a slick PR campaign” to hide her husband’s senility. You can read his full quote and check out last week’s poll results here.

And now we have a whole new round of outrageousness to vote on:

Sean Hannity, complaining about funds in the COVID relief bill going to “vaccine information”:

What does that mean, vaccine information? It's everywhere, the information. All you need to do is hit Google. It's free. You don't have -- just tell everyone to Google it. Dr. Google will tell you anything you need. And you can go to the official CDC website.

Ted Cruz, playing the media victim after he abandoned his freezing constituents to go to Cancun:

I think the media is suffering from Trump withdrawal where they've attacked Trump every day for four years, they don't know what to do. So, they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach.

Jesse Watters, attacking MSNBC host Chris Hayes, for criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert using a big stash of guns as her backdrop in a Congressional Zoom call:

I would say that that guy, the host on MSNBC, he would probably be a loyalist during the Revolutionary War. He would’ve sided with the British. He would’ve been a traitor, and you can’t trust a guy like that. It’s fine to have a weapon and display it prominently. It’s your Second Amendment, and the Second Amendment shall not be infringed.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, raving about a child detention center in Dilley, Texas.

I’ve been to the Dilley facility in Dilley, Texas, almost a year ago this month. And that facility, there are not cages. They stay in rooms, there’s six bunks in a room, there’s television, there’s three great meals a day, they have school, they have soccer field, it’s an absolute, 180 degree lie of what AOC and what anyone from the left says.

[...]

[I]t’s nicer than some of our public schools and facilities where children are.

Former OMB Director Russell Vought, when asked if Joe Biden won the presidential election fairly:

We didn’t have an opportunity to really study the evidence and have it presented in court.

The poll will remain open until the evening of March 8, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

