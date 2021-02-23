In the pandemic version of “Let them eat cake,” Sean Hannity complained about funding for vaccine information in the COVID relief bill by saying, “Just tell everyone to Google it. Dr. Google will tell you anything you need. ”

Sean Hannity reportedly earns $40 million a year at Fox News and has an estimated net worth of $250 million but instead of happily giving back to the country that made him so rich, he’s giving an FU to struggling Americans and American institutions and treating them with the same shameful heartlessness as with his working-class tenants who got behind on their rents for just a few days.

Media Matters caught Hannity ranting on his radio show yesterday against the COVID relief bill that is extremely popular with Americans.

HANNITY: This is all about spending, this is all about the Green New Deal, this is all about redistribution. This is what -- this -- and a lot of it now is -- you look at where the monies are going, this is the predicate, this is the beginning of the spending. You look at the items inside this, federal minimum wage increase, animal -- they're gonna spend money, 300 million dollars for animal COVID studies. Socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, as we look at what's in there.

Student loan outreach, probably forgiveness. Money for the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, that’s back. The Institute of Museum and Library Services, $200 million.

Vaccine information. What does that mean, vaccine information? It's everywhere, the information. All you need to do is hit Google. It's free. You don't have -- just tell everyone to Google it. Dr. Google will tell you anything you need. And you can go to the official CDC website.

Apparently, Marie Antoinette Hannity doesn’t know or doesn’t care that millions of Americans lack internet access. In 2018, the number was 44 million. As a former librarian, I can attest that there are plenty of people who don’t know how to find accurate and authoritative information once they get online. As a matter of fact, Seanie-Pooh could use some lessons, himself.

Hannity went on to give us a glimpse of what he’ll be doing now that he is no longer the unofficial chief of staff to the president of the United States:

HANNITY: So, we’re gonna have to watch all of this. This is gonna be a full-time, full-time job, getting to the bottom of – this is the transformation that we warned would happen.

You can listen below, from the February 22, 2021 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)