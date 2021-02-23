Sen. Roger Marshall’s attempt to blame Nancy Pelosi for the January 6 insurrection was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Harris Faulkner, politicizing the tragedy of the Texas power outage with lies:

Millions of Americans in the cold and dark say the lack of power is because of green energy policies and the vilification of oil, gas, and coal - the stuff that really keeps you warm.

Larry Kudlow, blaming Vice President Harris for his potty mouth on a hot mic:

I may have said a bad word. I’m not usually a guy who swears, but what the vice president said just burned me up and is simply not true, OK?

Sean Hannity, defending Sen. Ted Cruz and his lie about going to Cancun just to drop off his daughters:

Now you went and you took your daughters to Cancun and you came back. I think you can be a father and be the senator of Texas all at the same time and make a round trip, quick drop-off trip and come home.

Ted Cruz, claiming he came back early from Cancun because of deep concern for his freezing constituents in Texas (not the terrible PR he was getting for ditching his constituents during a crisis and jetting off for a luxury vacation):

I’ll tell you, Heidi and me, we lost power for two days. Our house was dark. We had no heat. Actually, the fireplace behind me – we were huddled around the fireplace because it was the only heat in the house and, and after a couple of days, after the girls being really cold, it being in the teens and the 20s outside, uh, our girls asked, said look, school’s been canceled for the week, can we take a trip and go somewhere warm? And Heidi and I, as parents, we said OK, sure. And so last night, I flew down with them, uh, to the beach, uh, and then I flew back this afternoon.

I’d initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there but, but as I, as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas – you need to be here on the ground and as much as you can do by phone and Zoom, it’s not the same as being here and so I returned this afternoon and I’m here working to make sure to do everything we can to get the power turned on, but also fundamentally to ask the questions, why did this happen?

Tucker Carlson, baselessly smearing Joe and Jill Biden’s marriage and pretending it’s sarcasm, probably to avoid another libel suit:

Not since Anthony dining with Cleopatra in downtown Antioch, before they killed themselves obviously, has a country witnessed a love story as moving and poignant as Jill and Joe's. No, ladies and gentlemen, Jill Biden is not Joe's caretaker. She isn't his nurse. She is his fully equal romantic partner.

Together they are like besotted teens, yet at the same time, they are the wise and knowing parents of a nation as the headline from POLITICO on Valentine's Day put it quote: "Historians and relationship experts agree, the first couple's romantic gestures aren't just genuine -- they're restorative."

So it's official. The Biden's affection is totally real. It's in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the President's senility by misdirection. Not at all.

