Fox's Harris Faulkner either lied when she suggested that “green energy policies and the vilification of oil, gas and coal” are to blame for the massive power outages in the record cold and snow right now or she just made it up.

Media Matters’ Lis Power caught Faulkner saying, in a teaser, "Millions of Americans in the cold and dark say the lack of power is because of green energy policies and the vilification of oil, gas, and coal - the stuff that really keeps you warm."

Faulkner didn’t explain where she got the idea that “millions of Americans” are saying that but the lack of power in Texas, where the bulk of those without power are, is because Texas’ power grid is not built for the kind of weather it is now experiencing.

Houston Public Media explains (with my emphases added):

The electricity grid was designed to be in high demand during the summer, when Texans crank their air conditioning at home. But some of the energy sources that power the grid during the summer are offline during the winter. So when Texans stayed home during the storm on Sunday and demanded record amounts of electricity, the state's energy system could not keep up.

Some of the energy sources powering the grid were knocked out by the inclement weather, most of which were facilities run by gas, coal or nuclear energy.

"Most of the plants that went offline during evening and morning today were fueled by one of those sources," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at ERCOT.

Wind turbines, which provide a much smaller source of energy for the state's power grid, were iced over and also out of commission.

Oh, and by the way? Popular Science reported in August, "The US has more power outages than any other developed country" because "Our grid is outdated and rundown, but utilities aren't willing to do much about it."

Harris described herself last year as a “journalist” who is “hungrier than ever to just get to the truth.” But not only did she fail to look for it here, she covered it up.

You can watch “journalist” Faulkner feed viewers propagandistic disinformation below, from the February 16, 2021 The Faukner Focus.

