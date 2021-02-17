We know Larry Kudlow will fit right in at Fox because after getting caught saying “bull****” three times on a hot mic yesterday, he blamed Vice President Harris for making him angry, misconstruing what she said, and he mispronounced her name wrong, too, while he was at it.

Kudlow made the "bull****" comments on Fox News' America Reports show. So when his new Fox Business show premiered a bit later, he had already stuck his foot in his mouth.

My colleagues at Crooks and Liars got the clip of Kudlow cursing (you can watch it below) as he watched a clip of Harris talking about the Trump administration’s lack of a vaccine plan. Kudlow has quite the reputation for getting things wrong and as C&L's Karoli Kuns put it, Kudlow kept up his “winning streak” when he snarled over Harris' remarks.

Later, during his show’s debut on Fox Business Network, Kudlow explained what set him off:

KUDLOW: Vice President Kamala Harris falsely telling Axios the Biden administration is, quote, starting from scratch on the vaccine rollout. Now, earlier on Fox News Channel, I made some comments about that clip. You might have read about it. If not, you can Google it. I may have said a bad word. I’m not usually a guy who swears, but what the vice president said just burned me up and is simply not true, OK? It is somewheres [sic] between cognitive dissonance and an outright falsehood lie.

And we generated, we, the Trump administration – not everything went perfectly – I sat on the task force. Operation Warp Speed was one of our greatest triumphs and by the time of the inauguration, January 20th, the Trump efforts were generating 1.3 million vaccines per day. And as I may have mentioned earlier, right now, the total volume of vaccines exceeds the total volume of cases. And don’t tell me they started from scratch. That is simply wrong.

Well, besides getting Harris’ first name wrong (he put the emphasis on the second syllable instead of the first), Kudlow was even more wrong about what she said. Harris was not talking about the production of the vaccine but the administering of vaccinations. Here’s her full quote (you can see it in the third video below): "There was no stockpile [of vaccines] … There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."

Harris was right about there being no stockpile and not even Kudlow claimed the Trump White House had a distribution plan.

But, as you can see in the lower-third banner, Fox went along with Kudlow's falsehood and called Harris a liar.

It wasn't until later in the show that Kudlow apologized for using cuss words.

Not exactly an auspicious debut.