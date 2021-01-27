Larry Kudlow, possibly the country’s most misinforming National Economic Council director, will be hosting a weekday program on the Fox Business Network as well as providing commentary, starting February 8.

Although Kayleigh McEnany seems stuck in the Trump/Fox revolving door at the moment, Kudlow has sailed through:

From Fox’s announcement:

In addition to hosting a daily program on FBN, Kudlow will serve as a contributor offering expert economic and financial analysis across all Fox News Media platforms.

“Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming. We are excited to welcome him to the Fox News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

In fact, Kudlow has been “notoriously wrong,” as Media Matters put it. Here are some of their more recent examples:

In February 2020, while serving as director of the White House’s National Economic Council, he said that the new COVID-19 virus was under control. “We have contained this. I won’t say [it’s] airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight,” Kudlow said during an appearance on CNBC. He also added that the outbreak was a “human tragedy” — with thousands of deaths in China at the time — but he did not think it would be an “economic tragedy.” (He later admitted he’d been wrong, saying, “Nobody could have predicted or expected this.”)

In March, Kudlow said there would not be any major recession: “I don’t think this is recessionary and I don’t think this is going to be catastrophic.” He added later in the month that the economic impact would be short-lived — a matter of “weeks and months.”

Then in June, he declared: “There is no second wave coming. It’s just hot spots.”

Brianna Keilar did a brilliant job destroying Kudlow in September.

The big questions are: Whose show will Kudlow replace? Maria Bartiromo’s? And the other question: Will he be drunk or sober on the air?

Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, you can watch Keilar expose the kind of "depth and insight" Fox is looking forward to, below, via Crooks and Liars.

Underneath, David Pakman presciently analyzes, in March 2020, a “seemingly drunk” Kudlow appearance on CNBC in which he advised Americans to “stay at work,” below.

