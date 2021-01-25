CEOs are reportedly shunning Fox “Business” host Maria Bartiromo thanks to her pro-Trump propaganda and disinformation but Fox thinks she might be just the person to fill the prime evening slot leading in to Tucker Carlson Tonight.

On Friday, Business Insider reported that CEOs do not want to appear on her show:

Business insider: Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo gets cancelled by CEOs, sources say https://t.co/9nK4nfTJgL — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 22, 2021

The article is behind a paywall so I can’t read it. But it’s not hard to imagine why the CEOs want nothing to do with the “Money Honey.” When she’s not promoting pro-Trump disinformation and auditioning to be Donald Trump’s next wife, as Jimmy Kimmel aptly put it, she’s having to correct her own misinformation. Last month, she got punk’d by an animal rights activist who spent six minutes on her show pretending to be the CEO of Smithfield Foods, a major pork processor. When Fox was threatened with a lawsuit by Smartmatic, a voting technology company several hosts falsely claimed helped steal the election for Joe Biden, Bartiromo aired a segment debunking her own falsehoods.

But Fox News thinks Bartiromo is ready for Primetime. She’ll be guest hosting Fox’s new 7 PM show all next week as a tryout. The Wrap notes, “The content of Bartiromo’s week of “Primetime” will be similar to that of 'Sunday Morning Futures.'” Or to put it another way, Bartiromo’s lies and distortions will get a significantly bigger platform.

In a teaser for her guest-hosting slot, Bartiromo promises “informed opinion,” which is laughable, along with fellow Trump worshipers Ric Grennell and Jim Jordan as guests. Also, she'll host “Secretary Rick – we will talk about it.”

You can listen to the teaser below, from the January 24, 2021 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.