Maria Bartiromo can’t stop misinforming her viewers about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and, even worse, Fox won’t stop allowing it.

On her Monday show, Bartiromo said:

BARTIROMO: An intel source telling me that President Trump did, in fact, win the election. He says that is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging results in four swing states.

In the first place, since when does “intel” get involved in the results of U.S. elections? Although, to be fair, Bartiromo did not say what nationality her source was. So he could have been Russian.

Memo to Maria: Even Newsmax is calling Joe Biden “President-elect Biden.” If you can’t face reality, you should at least stop trying to delude your viewers.

You can watch Bartiromo’s disinformation, from the December 14, 2020 Mornings with Maria.