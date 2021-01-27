Other than the boss she shilled for, it’s hard to think of a more deceitful and dishonest person than Trump's Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany. But until discussions were reportedly “paused,” McEnany was on her way through the Trump/Fox revolving door to an “employment agreement” with Trump TV.

From Vanity Fair:

According to reporters Yashar Ali and Tom Jones, the ex-RNC flack turned Trump campaign spokesperson turned administration fixture is not currently employed by the network at this very moment but, per a source familiar with the discussions, a deal was being negotiated that has momentarily been put “on pause,” with the network still interested in hiring her because it doesn’t “condone cancel culture.” (Every notorious liar who fed the base a pack of lies that led them to storm the Capitol deserves a chance!) News of discussions with Fox News followed a CREW report suggesting a deal was already done, based on McEnany’s financial disclosure form. When and if McEnany and the network make it official it’ll truly be a full circle moment, given that she was hired at the White House not long after appearing on Fox’s business network to claim that the virus that went on to kill 422,000 people in the U.S. and counting would never breach our shores:

”We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here… isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” — Kayleigh McEnany, 2/25/20 pic.twitter.com/dXKHAKGrUn — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 5, 2020

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said late last month that he has refused to book McEnany on his show because she "lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. ...She can’t acknowledge reality.”

.@jaketapper tells @brianstelter he won't have @kayleighmcenany on his show because she "lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. There was no value in that...She can’t acknowledge reality. So I am just not going to put somebody like that on air." pic.twitter.com/rHnvIhcZ1V — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 27, 2020

Here’s one of my favorite examples of McEnany’s alternate reality via Vanity Fair:

.@acosta: What do you say to Americans who blame this administration for 200,000 Covid deaths?



McENANY: The fact that we have come nowhere near 2 million deaths is a testament to this president taking immediate action pic.twitter.com/Y5rHBLanG6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

The entire thread from Rupar is a perfect example of the kind of lies and BS that McEnany spewed from the White House.

Vanity Fair has more, too.

McEnany was so dishonest about the 2020 presidential election that Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from her November 9, 2020 press conference, saying, “I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” as she baselessly accused Democrats of welcoming voter fraud and illegal voting.

None of that has disqualified her for a Fox News job.

(McEnany image via screen grab)