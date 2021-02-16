Matt Gaetz’s suggestion that watching Marjorie Taylor Greene’s press conference was as satisfying as having sex won our last Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll.

In case you missed it, you can check out Gaetz’s quote, the full poll and its results here.

And now for this week’s nominees:

Howard Kurtz, commenting on the firing of hate-mongering conspiracy-theorist Lou Dobbs:

In my opinion, Dobbs sometimes went too far. But that was his right as an opinion host, and it’s Fox’s right to decide its programming. I want to wish Lou the very best in the future.

Lara Trump, suggesting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the future of the GOP:

[T]he way that, you know, Congresswoman Greene has been treated, it's horrific to see, but it shouldn't shock anybody because the hypocrisy runs so deep in Washington, D.C. But it’s exactly why we have to pay very close attention to 2022. It's exactly why we need good Republicans to get out there and run for these offices, because the American people are tired of the games and the politics in Washington, D.C.

K.T. McFarland, making President Biden the villain of Trump's impeachment trial (which Biden had nothing to do with):

This isn’t Donald Trump on trial, this is democracy on trial. And what we’re showing the world is we’re dysfunctional, that we have, the United States having enormous problems to face between the pandemic, the rise of China, the economy.

What are we doing? We have a political show trial. For one party, it’s prosecuting the other party. The current president is prosecuting the previous president.

So that’s what we’re showing the world, that we can’t govern ourselves.

…

If Joe Biden wanted to heal the country, Martha, he would say enough, already, I’m gonna pardon Donald Trump and let’s move on. Yet he’s not doing it. We’re just digging this hole deeper and deeper and deeper and the real victim of this and the real tragedy is American democracy.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) responding to a question about Donald Trump’s failure to try to stop the January 6 armed insurrection:

I think the real question is what did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC):

[T]he biggest winner I think of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear friend Richard Burr [who is retiring and voted to convict Trump} who I like and have been friends to a long time just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs. And I certainly will be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.

The poll will remain open until the evening of February 22, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)