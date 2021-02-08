Lara Trump put herself in the camp of murder-curious, conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she painted Greene as a victim for being stripped of her House committee assignments.

Trump appeared on Fox’s Hannity show last week after House Democrats removed Greene from her seats on the House Education and Budget Committees, after Republicans refused to do so. In his opening monologue, Hannity had glossed over Greene’s fantasies about executing Democrats or her willingness to harass a teen survivor of the Parkland mass shooting and her history of conspiracy theories and toxic rhetoric by playing a clip of her disavowing some, but not all, of her conspiracy theories, but not all.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump (the Trump son who’s a children's charity cheater, not the one who met with a Kremlin-connected Russian offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, in 2016) is reportedly considering running for the U.S. Senate in 2022. If she does, it’s clear she’ll be running from the Taylor Greene wing of the Republican party.

LARA TRUMP: [T]he way that, you know, Congresswoman Greene has been treated, it's horrific to see, but it shouldn't shock anybody because the hypocrisy runs so deep in Washington, D.C. But it’s exactly why we have to pay very close attention to 2022. It's exactly why we need good Republicans to get out there and run for these offices, because the American people are tired of the games and the politics in Washington, D.C. They just want people to get the job done.

You can watch it below, from the February 4, 2021 Hannity.

(H/T reader Eric J.)