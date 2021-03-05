Fresh off his effort to blame AOC for his state’s deadly power outage, Gov. Greg Abbott is now positioned to blame President Biden’s immigration policy for any rise in coronavirus cases now that Texas’ mask mandate has been lifted and all businesses can open 100%. Yet Abbott has publicly refused to help DHS test migrants.

Maybe it’s too much to ask of this purported devotee of personal responsibility to take some himself but you’d think that after getting called out and ridiculed for trying to blame the non-existent Green New Deal on the power outage that was mostly a natural gas failure, Abbott would find an excuse for COVID spikes that didn’t incriminate himself at the same time.

Yesterday, Abbott visited Fox & Friends to defend his latest “killer” decision. With unintentional irony, Trumper Abbott complained about presidential tone. He said Biden’s term “Neanderthal thinking” to describe Abbott’s mask decision was “not the type of thing that a president should be saying.”

Then he suggested Biden and immigrants are to blame for current cases as well as any future spike in the pandemic. Presumably, Abbott will try to blame the high number of COVID variants in Texas on Biden, too, if he hasn't already done so.

ABBOTT: The same day he said that [about "Neanderthal thinking"], in Texas, the Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had COVID. The Biden administration was spreading COVID in south Texas yesterday because of their lack of constraint, of testing and quarantining people who’d come across the border illegally. The Biden administration was exposing Texans to COVID. That is a Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the COVID situation but more importantly, Brian, is this and that is with regard to masks, the change in Texas really wasn’t all that much different.

If Abbott really cared about Texans getting exposed to COVID – as opposed to using them as political pawns – he’d work to increase testing at the border. Instead, he’s obstructing the testing, or claiming to, apparently because his politics trump everything. But first, let me explain about the COVID-positive immigrants Abbott was talking about.

In a fact check of Abbott’s accusation, Texas’ KXAN reported, “108 migrants released in the past month in Brownsville tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rep. Henry Cuellar. Those are families traveling with young children who were detained by Border Patrol but released into Texas because Mexico won’t take them back.” Although there are hotel rooms for those who test positive to quarantine, “the City of Brownsville can’t stop those families from traveling elsewhere,” KXAN noted.

So kind of like any Texans who test positive and decide to go out and about. Now they can do so without a mask!

Not a good situation but instead of trying to stop the spread, Abbott seems to be enabling it. More from KXAN:

CNN reported on Thursday that the Dept. of Homeland Security planned to use emergency funds to support efforts to test migrants in Border Patrol custody but, according to the network’s sources, Texas had not approved the grant.

Abbott responded in a statement shortly after the report, saying it’s the federal government’s responsibility to test and quarantine migrants.

“We will not aid a program that makes our country a magnet for illegal immigration,” Abbott said.

However, locals officials have told Border Report that Abbott’s administration has already willingly provided at least 20,000 COVID-19 tests to the region.

So did Abbott not know that or did he think it was better to posture a willingness to see Texans die than to look like he'd help Biden and immigrants?

In any event, if Abbott really thinks Biden is endangering Texans with COVID, shouldn’t he have waited before rescinding the mask mandate? Naturally, the thought never seems to have occurred to Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, who was conducting the interview.

When asked about the Texas outage, Abbott didn’t say a word about AOC or the Green New Deal. He made those ill-fated comments on Fox News. But Kilmeade didn’t ask about that, either. Here, Abbott had a new scapegoat: “operational error.” He didn’t say a word about winterizing the grid. But that might have implied some personal responsibility.

You can watch Abbott display a shocking lack of concern for Texans’ lives below, from the March 4, 2021 Fox & Friends.