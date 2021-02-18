Trevor Noah gave Fox News and its GOP pals just the comedic skewering they deserved for using the winter catastrophe in Texas that has left millions freezing, and without power or water, as just another bit of fodder for their never-ending culture war.

First, Noah revealed the real cause of the calamity: the state’s natural gas suppliers' inability to tolerate the unusually low temperatures and “thermal power plants,” i.e. natural gas, coal and at least one nuclear power plant, not producing energy. Also, Texas’ power supply was deregulated in the 90s, meaning businesses were more focused on profits than winterizing or preparing for worst-case scenarios.

“The fact of the matter is, this situation is kind of embarrassing for Texas’ leaders,” Noah pointed out. “I mean, this is a state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry and now that industry has failed spectacularly.”

And that’s probably why state officials and their Fox News allies “are working so hard to blame someone else,” Noah continued. I would argue it's also because Fox sees its mission not as reporting the news but exploiting and weaponizing it whenever possible.

Noah showed a montage of Fox hosts Dana Perino, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, former Trump Energy Secretary and former Texas Governor Rick Perry, current Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Fox regular Victor Davis Hanson blaming green energy and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Many wind turbines did freeze, Noah acknowledged, but they only account for 12% of the lost power in the state. And more importantly, just because they failed that doesn’t mean wind power is a bad idea. “It just means that Texas didn’t have turbines made for cold weather, the same way it didn’t have gas plants made for cold weather,” Noah added. He likened the situation to Texans not having snow tires – which doesn’t mean that all wheels are no good.

Then came a mock commercial suggesting that right-wing hatred of Ocasio-Cortez might provide more than enough energy for the entire state of Texas.

It’s a funny segment that perfectly sums up how the right-wing has propagandized a tragedy. And this was before Ted Cruz’s decision to dump his constituents and vacation in Cancun hit the headlines.

Let’s hope Cruz gets the Trevor Noah treatment tonight. Meanwhile, enjoy this segment from the February 17, 2021 The Daily Show below.