Fox paused its whining about Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head to whine about the passage of President Biden’s big COVID relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, without a moment of respect for the fact that it has broad public support among Republicans as well as Democrats.

From Yahoo News today:

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll found 75 percent support for the legislation to just 18 percent opposition, including 59 support among those who identified themselves as Republican. It also found 71 percent support from those in rural areas, 55 percent support among those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election and 53 percent support among those who expressed disapproval with Biden’s job performance.

…

The results are in line with a Pew Research survey released Tuesday that found 70 percent in favor of the relief legislation versus 28 percent opposed. Pew found that only 41 percent of Republicans supported the bill, but that number grew to 63 percent among lower-income Republicans.

Somehow, that didn’t make it into the FoxNews.com headlines. Here's the top and center of the home page, as I write this:

Instead of attacking the bill, maybe Fox should question why Republicans refused to support a bill so many of their constituents wanted.